× General Motors: 3 hurt at vehicle assembly plant in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Three people have been injured during a maintenance operation at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

Spokesman Tom Wickham says the incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday as pressure was being supplied to a valve at the facility on Detroit’s eastside.

Wickham says the injuries are not life-threatening. He adds that the incident was “not an explosion” and was “contained in an area of the plant away from the production” line. The cause is under investigation.

The plant was not evacuated.