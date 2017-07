Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Jake and Cody Hawken play together at the University of Portland and this summer are playing together in the Northwoods League with the Battle Creek Bombers.

Jake is a right handed pitcher and Cody is the teams left fielder.

Jake has struck out 25 in 21 and 1/3 innings in 13 appearances out of the bullpen. Cody has 2 home runs and has driven in 11 in 28 games.

