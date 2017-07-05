Hospital: Scalise back in intensive care due to infection

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a press conference after a closed meeting with fellow Republicans, on Capitol Hill, July 28, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House plans to move on Wednesday to extend highway and transit programs for three months. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  (FOX 17/AP) — On Wednesday officials at Medstar Washington Hospital, Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.

In the latest progress report from the hospital,  Scalise has been upgraded to fair condition following new concerns over an infection.

As easier reported in the Associated Press, Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.

