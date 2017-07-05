× John Ball Zoo welcoming red panda in August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo recently lost their endangered snow leopard, but they will be welcoming a new addition to the family. Guests will be able to start viewing the new red panda in mid-August.

The red panda is an endangered species with only 10,000 remaining in the wild.

According to the zoo, during the next few weeks staff will be taking time to prepare the habitat and will be working with the red panda on training. The new red panda will part of the zoo’s training program, learning to display its paws, underside, mouth so that it can assist the zoo and veterinarian staff when needed.

This is just another animal in the Species Survival Plan at the zoo, which was created as a breeding program for endangered animals. There are 34 species at the zoo that participate in this program.

For more information visit www.jbzoo.org.