× Police: Extremely high and violent suspect breaks into home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Homeowners in Battle Creek woke up to a disturbance on Wednesday morning when they found a male suspect had broken their sliding glass door.

Police arrived on the scene, to find that the subject after entering the residence also smashed other property such as a big screen TV and an expensive guitar.

According to police, the suspect chased the homeowners out of the residence before going back into the house.

With the help of additional officers and a canine unit, the suspect was located hiding inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police said he was extremely high and violent during the incident.