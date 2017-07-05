Police: Montcalm Co. man killed after truck hits stopped car

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old Coral man died Tuesday night after his stopped car was hit by a truck in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say the crash was reported at about 11:24 p.m. along Kendaville Road west of Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township.

According to a release, the man stopped on Kendaville Road after hitting a deer and his car was hit by an eastbound truck.

Police say the man’s car “split in half” and caught on fire after the crash. He was killed and the driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Sand Lake, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.