× Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Just before 10 p.m. on July 4th police responded to the report of a large group fighting in the area of 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Muskegon.

During the incident, 24-year-old Earaysha Hudgins was stabbed by another individual. Hudgins was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, where she passed away.

Police are now asking for help in locating Rakelio Latrice Fountain, who is a person of interest in this case.

Fountain is a 30-year-old from the Muskegon area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.