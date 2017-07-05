Report: Grand Rapids had best job growth in U.S. in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is being recognized as the best place for employment growth in the country.

A group called Headlight Data analyzed information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2016 and says Grand Rapids added the highest percentage to its workforce last year.

Read the full report

Headlight Data says overall U.S. employment grew 1.7 percent in 2016.  Grand Rapids had 4.4 percent growth, according to the report.

Cities following  GR were Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte, N.C. and Salt Lake City.

The slowest growing economies were Oklahoma City, Houston and New Orleans.

 

