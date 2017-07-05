State asks full court to review ‘Making a Murderer’ ruling

Posted 4:23 PM, July 5, 2017, by

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State attorneys have asked a full federal appellate court to review a ruling overturning the conviction of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” documentary.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach.

A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in 2016, ruling investigators took advantage of his young age and cognitive disabilities to coerce the confession. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in June.

State attorneys filed a motion with the 7th Circuit on Wednesday asking all 12 of the court’s judges to review the case. The court rarely grants such reviews but the state argued the panel’s decision upends long-accepted police interrogation techniques.

