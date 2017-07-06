Escaped miniature horses reunited with owner, but 1 still missing

Missing miniature horse gets tearful reunion with her owner.full story tonight @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kCvNjUGCR7 — Michael Dupre (@CajunNewsGuy) July 6, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Some miniature horses are back home after getting lost in Kent County.

The animals ran off from their pasture in Rockford after getting spooked by a fallen tree.

Three of the four horses have been found, but as of Thursday night one of them is still missing.

“I was very scared,” said owner Ashley Nelson. “This is my heart and soul. So I was very scared I would never see [the horses] again.”

Nelson says the horses escaped late Wednesday night.

“They just stampeded out and went out towards the road,” she said. “We tried cutting them off but we didn’t make it.”

They found one of the missing horses later that night. On Thursday afternoon they received a call that two more animals had been located.

Two miles down the road, a neighbor looked out her window and saw a pair of miniature horses grazing in her yard.

“They are tiny little ponies,” said Denise Grinnell, who spotted the horses. “And they weren’t skittish or anything. They were very friendly, very calm.”

She shared her findings on social media, which led to a tearful reunion.

“I was ecstatic,” said Nelson. “I was crying, shaking. Just to touch him again was the best feeling ever.”

Though three of the horses are back home, 6-year-old Assia is still missing. The search is still on to locate her so the horse family can be completely reunited.

If you spot Assia, you’re asked to call 616-866-0503.