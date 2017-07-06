FEMA tours mid-Michigan flooding areas

Posted 4:22 PM, July 6, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:38PM, July 6, 2017

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency came to mid-Michigan Thursday to begin assessing damage from record flooding last month.

As much as 7-10 inches of rain fell in some areas about two weeks ago.

An estimated 2,000 homes reported some damage.  Agents began touring the area and speaking with homeowners about their damages.  The assessments will take about a week.

After FEMA finishes their report, Governor Rick Snyder will be able to request federal funds for the four counties affected.  The state had already declared the area a disaster after the rains.

 

 

