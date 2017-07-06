Four West MI Family Dollar stores to become Dollar General

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Four West Michigan Family Dollar stores will be getting a makeover and new name over the next few months.

Dollar General recently merged with Dollar Express LLC, which operated Family Dollar stores.

Dollar General says that the stores at 4451 Breton Road SE and 1625 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids, 1540 28th Street SW in Wyoming, and 1006 S. Washington Avenue in Holland, will become Dollar General stores later this fall.

Each store is expected to employ 6-10 employees. To apply, click here.