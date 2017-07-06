× Korean War Veteran from Grand Rapids gets new roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A U.S. Army veteran from Grand Rapids is getting a new roof today.

John Rendak is receiving the roof from the Owens Corning national Roof Deployment Project. Rendak was selected through a partnership the Roof Deployment Project has with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.

The roof is being installed by Moore and Son’s Roofing. The value of roof is approximately between $7,000 and $8,000.

Rendak is a Korean War Veteran and served about three and a half years on a submarine.

To apply or be a part of the program, visit RoofDeploymentProgram.com or HabitatKent.org .