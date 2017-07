Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Grand River Loggers knocked off the rival Muskegon Clippers 6-2 Thursday night at Marsh Field.

Both teams are now 11-14 in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League tied for 3rd place 6 games out of 1st place.

The Loggers and Clippers play again Friday night at Marsh Field at 7:05 p.m..