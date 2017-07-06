Girl finds teddy bear at garage sale and hears soldier’s voice, now searching for owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A lost teddy bear with a special message needs to find its way home.

"Lost Bear" is its name and its current home is with the Fields family in Indianapolis. Over the weekend, a neighbor asked 6-year-old Amaya Fields if she wanted any stuffed animals leftover from a garage sale.

She picked out two teddy bears, a black bear and a brown bear. The brown bear turned out to be a special bear when Amaya rubbed its belly.

"My daughter was playing with it and when one of my puppies stepped on it, it made a noise. So she was going through each one pushing their tummies or their hands or anything and once she knew which one it was she brought it to me immediately," Amaya's mother, Amanda Fields told WXIN.

The two listened closely to the voice coming from the bear, struggling to make out the dialogue.

Eventually, they heard a message they feel needs to be sent to the loved one it was intended for.

The bear played a recording saying, "Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. Daddy misses you. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I'll see you soon, I love you."

Fields' husband is a Marine, so she knows how special the bear is.

"It hits close to home for us. It just those little words of 'I miss you' or 'I'll see you soon or I'm OK is just so soothing. It hits home," Fields said.

The mother and daughter took to Facebook to help the bear find the child who needs the touching message. Fields posted photos and a clip of the recording in the hopes the owner can claim the bear.

"Maybe they will be so happy, could be the last words, it could be just the voice and memories, sorry. It would be amazing to get it back," said Fields.

Until the bear is back with its owner, Amaya promises to keep it safe and loved.