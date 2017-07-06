× Michigan doctor serving jail term in wife’s 2014 death

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan doctor is serving a 5-month jail sentence following a plea agreement to resolve charges in his wife’s 2014 death.

Jerome Siudara of Cheboygan was charged last year with murder. He pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in May to jail followed by 18 months of probation.

The plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Online records show Thursday he’s jailed in Cheboygan County. As part of the plea he agreed to surrender his medical license.

The Cheboygan County prosecutor’s office says 60-year-old Elizabeth Siudara died after ingesting numerous pills that were prescribed to her in a grossly negligent manner. The Emmet County medical examiner had ruled the death a suicide, however, and no autopsy was conducted.