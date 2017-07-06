Morning Buzz: Newly uncovered 80-year-old photo has people questioning what really happened to Amelia Earhart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A newly uncovered 80-year-old photo is raising new questions about Amelia Earhart's disappearance.

Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 while attempting to fly around the world, and many believed she crashed.

The photo was supposedly taken after the crash on the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, and some say that Earhart is in the picture, proving she survived.

It's believed that her navigator is in the picture as well, he also disappeared.

Other experts say the photo is just the latest in a web of unproved theories about Earhart's disappearance. She was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

2. Grand Rapids has the best job growth percentage in the entire country.

A new report from headlight data used information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, comparing 53 cities with at least a million people.

In Grand Rapids the number of jobs grew by 4.4 percent in 2016, which adds up to nearly 23,000 jobs.

Around the country, employment grew by about 1.7 percent. Other leaders in job growth include the cities of Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte, and Salt Lake City.

3. The family at John Ball Zoo is getting bigger! On Wednesday Zoo officials posted pictures of Wyatt, a 5-year-old red panda.

He's set to arrive in August from the Chattanooga Zoo, and right now, officials are working to prepare his new habitat.

The species is actually endangered, and experts say that there are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild.

Wyatt is part of the zoo's species survival plan, which is a breeding program for endangered animals. Visitors can see him starting in mid-August.

4. The City of Holland announced that it's bringing back its free Movies in the Park series.

The movies will be played at Kollen Park, with the first movie on the line-up being "Moana" on August 1.

On August 10, the movie will be people's choice between "The Goonies," "Fantastic Beasts," and "The Incredibles." Vote for a movie on the City of Holland's Facebook page.

The final movie on the schedule is the 2016 adaptation of the Jungle Book.

5. The days of gasoline engines are numbered, at least for one automaker.

Volvo announced that it's ditching conventional engines. The company says all of its new models from 2019 and onward will be fully electric of hybrids.

Officials say they're reacting to customer demand. Volvo's CEO said his target is to sell one million electric cards and hybrids by 2025.