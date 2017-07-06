× Scavenger hunt next month to find AEDs in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Want to win some cash prizes for knowing a healthy detail about Muskegon County?

The West Michigan Regional Medical Consortium and Muskegon Central Dispatch 9-1-1 are offering prizes during a county-wide scavenger hunt for defibrillators.

Organizers are looking to build a database of all the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in the county. The devices are often found in schools, businesses, health clubs, malls and other public buildings.

The hunt for the AEDs runs during the month of August. You can register as an individual or a team. The top three finders will receive cash prizes and each location entry will be an entry for a prize of a gift basket.

To register, visit WMRMCC.org/AED-REGISTRY .