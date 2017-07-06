Woman arrested after Detroit officer shocked with stun gun

DETROIT (AP) — A woman has been arrested after authorities say she approached a Detroit police officer from behind and shocked him with a stun gun.

The officer wasn’t injured. Police say the officer was assisting in an investigation early Thursday in southwest Detroit when the 27-year-old woman shocked him on the arm. The woman fled on foot, but police say the officer was able to catch her.

Investigators were trying to determine why the woman shocked the officer. Detroit police don’t currently carry Tasers or other stun guns.

