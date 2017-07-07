× 30,000+ still without power in Ottawa County after storms

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Thousands of people are still without power after storms moved through West Michigan overnight.

More than 30,000 people in Ottawa County are still without power as of Friday night, according to Consumers Energy.

Check the Consumers Energy outage map for the latest outage numbers

Melissa Betts of Grand Haven was one of the people woken up by the storm early Friday morning.

“So I got up and it looked really nasty when I looked out the bedroom window,” Betts said. “So I went and checked my app on my phone and it was like this big red blob.”

Betts and other residents at Timber View Apartments lost power shortly after the storm.

“I watched the power flicker probably about five or six times and then boom it was out,” she said.

She says it could be out for a few days.

“They haven’t really sent any updates that I’ve gotten except for when I’ve checked online and they’ve moved it from 3 p.m. today to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.”

She and her husband plan on sticking it out as long as they can.

“Other than that maybe finding some friends that have air conditioning, get out of the heat a little bit here and there as much as possible,” Betts said.

Betts says she and her neighbors are hopeful power will come back on sooner rather than later.

“It definitely could be worse,” she said. “Grateful that they’re just doing everything they can to get the power back on and then in the meantime we’ll just sweat it out.”