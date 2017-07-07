Cousins hoping to impact kids at 5th annual football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is back in his hometown of Holland hosting his annual football camp at Hope College.

Almost 300 6th, 7th and 8th graders are taking part in the camp today and tomorrow.

Cousins just wants the campers to have the two best days of their summer.

"We want to have fun. We don't want to stand in line and do a bunch of drills and get board, wear them out" Cousins said. "We just want to compete and do everything from dodge ball to knocker ball, just trying to have an impact, have a lot of fun, compete, teach these kids about what it takes to be a good football player and also a good person."