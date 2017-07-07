Driver seriously injured after car crashes into tree
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — One person was hospitalized with seriously injuries Thursday night after crashing their car into a tree.
It happened just north of 9 Mile Road on Pine Island Drive NE just before 10 p.m.
According to first responders, the driver was pinned in the car for nearly 30 minutes while the passenger was able to escape with only minor injuries.
As of this morning, there is still no word on what led up the accident or if drugs or alcohol played a role.
No names have been released.
2 comments
Elise
A car almost just hit us here RIGHT before this. It swerved right into our lane. It was really scary. I really want to know if it’s the same person. We heard the sirens less five minutes after almost getting hit.
Elise
*less than