Driver seriously injured after car crashes into tree

Posted 1:50 AM, July 7, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — One person was hospitalized with seriously injuries Thursday night after crashing their car into a tree.

It happened just north of 9 Mile Road on Pine Island Drive NE just before 10 p.m.

According to first responders, the driver was pinned in the car for nearly 30 minutes while the passenger was able to escape with only minor injuries.

As of this morning, there is still no word on what led up the accident or if drugs or alcohol played a role.

No names have been released.

 

