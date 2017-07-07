× Grand Coney GR to host annual hot dog eating contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday the Grand Coney on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids will hold its sixth annual Coney Dog Eating Contest.

Teams from the Grand Rapids fire and police departments will go head to head starting at 2 p.m.

The teams will divide $2,000 to go to the charity of their choice.

If you can’t make it, you can still go Friday and buy a ‘law dog’ or a ‘fire dog’, with 50 cents going to either the police or the fire department.