Grand Coney GR to host annual hot dog eating contest

Posted 2:01 AM, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:02AM, July 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  This Saturday the Grand Coney on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids will hold its sixth annual Coney Dog Eating Contest.

Teams from the Grand Rapids fire and police departments will go head to head starting at 2 p.m.

The teams will divide $2,000  to go to the charity of their choice.

If you can’t make it, you can still go Friday and buy a ‘law dog’ or a ‘fire dog’, with 50 cents going to either the police or the fire department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s