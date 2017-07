Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Many residents in Kent County, specifically Wyoming, are waking up to damaged homes and down trees after Friday's storms.

One homeowner we talked to on Glenbrook Drive says their windows were shattered and awnings broken by high winds.

There is currently no power on Glenbrook Drive and many trees down.

We have live reports from the field all morning on FOX 17 Morning News.