Man dies when tree falls on house during storm

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 72-year-old man is dead after firefighters in Grand Haven say a tree fell on his home while he was sleeping.

This happened just before 3 a.m. just off Grand Avenue at Poplar Ridge.

Neighbors say the man was home with his wife at the time but she was not injured.

They also say he is from Texas and that he and his wife come up to Michigan every year during the summer. We’re told the house the two were staying in was the man’s grandmother’s home that he grew up in.

