Man dies when tree falls on house during storm

Posted 5:26 AM, July 7, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 72-year-old man is dead after firefighters in Grand Haven say a tree fell on his home while he was sleeping.

This happened just before 3 a.m. just off Grand Avenue at Poplar Ridge.

Neighbors say the man was home with his wife at the time but she was not injured.

They also say he is from Texas and that he and his wife come up to Michigan every year during the summer. We’re told the house the two were staying in was the man’s grandmother’s home that he grew up in.

We have a crew on scene providing live updates all morning long.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s