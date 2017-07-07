Murder trial of Newaygo woman begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO, Mich. - The murder trial of Glenna Duram began Friday.

Duram is accused of killing her husband, Marty, at the Newaygo County home in May 2015.

The couple was found by in their bedroom by a neighbor. Glenna was severely injured and Marty was dead. Investigators allege that Glenna killed Marty and then injured herself.

Testimony Friday revealed the couple was dealing with financial issues.

Back at the preliminary hearing, Glenna yelled at relatives when she was bound over for trial. This is also the case where a video of Marty's pet parrot Bud repeated "Don't shoot", which some think may be some of Marty's last words.

The prosecutor laid out a timeline Friday of events leading up to Marty's shooting.