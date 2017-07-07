Over 150k lose power in overnight storms

Posted 4:34 PM, July 7, 2017

(AP) - More crews are being brought in to help deal with tens of thousands of power outages in Michigan following severe thunderstorms.

Consumers Energy says the storms Thursday night and Friday left more than 156,000 homes and businesses that it serves without power. The utility says that number is up from estimates earlier in the day and comes as about 2,000 power lines are down.

Officials hope to restore power to all those affected by the end of Sunday. The western side of the state was hit hard, including Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. Scattered damage is reported elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a 2 mile (3.2 kilometer) section of Burns Road in Midland County's Jerome Township has been closed due to recent heavy rains and flooding

