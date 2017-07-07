Russia say Trump accepts Putin’s meddling denial

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says President Donald Trump has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sergey Lavrov made the claim to reporters following Trump and Putin’s lengthy meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

That account appears at odds with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s description of the meeting.

Tillerson said the president was “rightly focused on how do we move forward from what may be simply an intractable disagreement at this point.”

U.S. intelligence officials have blamed Russia for election hacking and other efforts to influence the election to help Trump win.