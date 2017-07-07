Straight line winds hammer West Michigan early Friday

West Michigan – A slow moving cold front brought straight line wind damage to parts of the area early Friday morning.

The graphic above from the National Weather Service shows all wind damage reports and winds greater than 58 mph. Winds that are at least 58 mph are consider severe. The path of the strongest winds was from southern Muskegon county through Ottawa and southern Kent County, into northern Barry county.

The top wind gust of 91 mph was reported on the north Grand Haven breakwater. An unverified wind gust of 103 mph was recorded by a home weather station in the South Highland area, north of Rosy Mound.

The radar above shows the line of storms around 2:50 AM when the strongest winds were reported in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

