Suspect identified in assault of jogger in Portage

Posted 2:24 PM, July 7, 2017, by

Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. – Portage police say they have identified a suspect and are awaiting charges in the case of an assault of a jogger last month in Lakeview Park.

A woman jogging in the park reported being grabbed and pulled to the ground by the suspect on the evening of June 27 in a secluded area. She screamed and the suspect let her go and fled the scene.  The victim told police she may have seen the suspect riding his bike in the area before the assault.

Police say they have submitted charges to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.  They say the accounts of the victim and people who called with tips were useful in identifying the suspect.

The suspect’s name and official charges will be announced by the Prosecutor’s Office.

