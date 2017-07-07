× Thunderstorms knock out power across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — People living across West Michigan are waking up in the dark after severe thunderstorms early Friday morning.

At last check more than 4,500 people in Muskegon County are waking up in the dark and another 26,000 in Ottawa County, according to the Consumer’s Energy outage map.

Another 4,000 in Allegan County are without power, in addition to 38,000 in Kent County. In Barry County, more than 2,000 are without power.

FOX 17 radar shows several hundred lighting strikes just within the last hour.

We have reached out to Consumer’s Energy to get an estimated restoration time but have not yet heard back.

We have crews on the way to some of the hardest hit areas and will have live reports starting at 4:30 a.m. on FOX 17 morning news.