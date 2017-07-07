× Woman arrested in North Carolina for Muskegon murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A woman has been arrested in North Carolina for a murder that took place in Muskegon on the 4th of July.

Rakelio Latrice Fountain, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Buncombe County, North Carolina Friday after Muskegon Police investigators learned of her location. Fountain was wanted for the stabbing death of Earaysha Hudgins, 24, of Muskegon.

Hudgins was killed on the night of July 4 in the area of 7th Street and Grand Avenue, according to Muskegon Police. Hudgins was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, but she died from her injuries.

Fountain is in custody in North Carolina pending her extradition back to Muskegon.