10 years today since last GRPD officer died in the line of duty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the last Grand Rapids Police Department officer killed in the line of duty.

It was back early on the morning of July 8, 2007, when Robert Kozminski was shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance on Emerald Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

He was helping set up a perimeter around a home there when he was ambushed and killed by a suspect lying in wait with a shotgun in an unattached garage.

Kozminski was 29 and left behind his parents and a daughter who was 3 at the time.

Kozminski had been a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years at the time of his death.

