BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 46 year old man was fatally hit by a vehicle late last night.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call just after 10 PM. They have identified the victim as Michael Gaertner of Buchanan, MI.

Gaertner was walking west bound on US Highway 12 when he was struck.

Ambulance transported him Lakeland Niles where he passed away due to his injuries.

The family has been notified and the crash is still under investigation by The Berrien County Crash Reconstruction Team.