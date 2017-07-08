Little Lion’s offering classes for parents and kids alike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you’re looking for a great bonding opportunity with the kids that may also improve your artistic skills, look no further than the Little Lion’s Painting Class running throughout the summer.

Every Saturday from now until August 26th, you and the kids can flex your imagination on a number of different types of canvasses, while getting some guided instruction from professionals.

Each weekly project explores different types of artistic mediums and techniques. Tickets must be pre-purchased and only one ticket is needed for each child/parent combo. Before buying tickets, please email me the age of the children attending so we can tailor the lesson to their age level. To contact Little Lions or to get more information on the weekly classes, visit their Facebook page.