Lower humidity on this Saturday with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday will have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 70s. West Michigan will feel more comfortable as dew points drop back after yesterday's cold front.

If you are heading to the lake shore today expect water temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. Monday winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 knots with waves around one to three feet.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs only working into the upper 70s. Sunshine expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening.

High pressure is in control for Saturday and Sunday giving West Michigan sunshine for the next two days. More showers and storms expected by the beginning of next week starting Monday morning. Tuesday gives West Michigan a short break before more storms and showers return.