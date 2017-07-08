× Memorial race tonight at Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — Tonight is one for remembrance. It is the Summer Memorial Race at Berlin Raceway. It’s also military night which means, active members, veterans, and seniors get in for free. The big event tonight is the Lee Anderson Memorial Race.

Anderson was a popular driver out at the track who passed away unexpectedly in an accidental drowning back in July of 2007.

The raceway honors him now by doing an event in his name. This is their 6th consecutive year.

They run the Outlaw Late Models with the ‘missing man formation’ and add on an extra 18 laps in honor of Anderson, because he raced a late model car as the number 18.

The race starts tonight at 6:30 PM. For more information, you can go to Berlin Raceway’s website.