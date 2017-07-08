Police: Pedestrian critical after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Holland Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. when two men were walking on southbound Homestead Avenue when one of them was hit by the car and thrown into the roadway.

Crews on scene say the victim was critically injured and was unconscious when first responders arrived. The victim, a 32-year-old man from Holland, was flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids just before 1 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the car was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

The crash remains under investigation by the Holland Police Department.