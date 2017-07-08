Sparta Native, Cody Stamann, Wins UFC Debut
-
Sheckler pitches well at Fifth Third Ballpark
-
Sparta native off to strong start with TinCaps
-
Sheckler Takes the Loss Against the Whitecaps
-
Mayweather coming back to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26
-
Sparta police looking for alleged cop impersonator
-
-
Police looking to identify woman involved in theft
-
Sparta police identify suspected gas thief
-
Sparta Police identify cop imposter
-
Hawken brothers leading Bombers in 2017
-
Sparta senior paralyzed in crash beats the odds, walks at graduation
-
-
Fox Motors Hands out scholarships to area athletes
-
Spring Lake softball wins 51st straight conference game
-
Whitehall baseball comes alive in time to win district title