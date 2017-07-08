Sparta Native, Cody Stamann, Wins UFC Debut

Posted 11:58 PM, July 8, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Sparta native, Cody Stamann, made his UFC debut on Saturday in Vegas and won on a unanimous decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s