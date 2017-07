× Suspect arrested after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The shooting happened outside Boone’s Brew in the 3400 block of Plainfield Avenue NE around 2:38 a.m.

GRPD says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a private car.

No word on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.