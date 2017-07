× Tigers’ Justin Upton Joins MLB All-Star Roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced seven replacement players for Tuesday’s All-Star game at Miami. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (kah-NOH’), Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer and Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna have been added to the American League roster, as have Astros reliever Chris Devenski, Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler and Tigers outfielder Justin Upton. Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood was selected to the National League squad.