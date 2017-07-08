Two missing Branch County teenagers are sought

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of two missing teenagers from the area.

Ari-Anna Diamond, 15, and Alex Goddard, 17, were last known to be together on July 3 in the Coldwater area. The teens were contacted shortly before midnight, but did not return home and have not made contact since.

Goddard is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Diaamond is described a 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

They were driving a maroon 2006 Ford Explorer with Michigan license plates when they disappeared.

If anyone has information on their location, please contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 278-2325 or Branch County Central Dispatch at (517) 278-3091.