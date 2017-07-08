× Water restrictions in Grand Rapids area this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Water restrictions remain in effect for the city of Grand Rapids and surrounding areas throughout this weekend.

The city issued the following “important notice for Grand Rapids Water System customers” at midday Saturday:

“Power was restored to the Grand Rapids Water System’s Lake Michigan Treatment Plant late last evening and reserves are building back to normal levels. Grand Rapids Water System voluntary outdoor watering restrictions however, remain in effect throughout the weekend.

The Grand Rapids Water System is asking its customers to refrain from outdoor water use this weekend – watering the lawn, washing cars, etc. This request affects the City of Grand Rapids and the customer communities of Allendale, Coopersville, Walker, East Grand Rapids, portions of Kentwood, Ada and Cascade.”