“We’re making progress”: Consumers Energy estimates power restoration

WEST MICHIGAN -- Consumers Energy says 96,000 people remain without power as of early Saturday morning after Friday's storms which brought down more than 2,000 wires.

That is down from the 150,000 people who lost power with as many as 60,000 people getting their power restored overnight.

Roger Morgenstern, senior public information officer with Consumers Energy, tells FOX 17 that 200 additional workers from outside of Michigan will be working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.

More than 1,700 workers are engaged in the restoration efforts.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," Morgenstern said.

The hardest hit areas were Barry, Eaton, Kent and Ottawa counties.

Morgenstern said it could be until Monday until power is restored. To view the current outage map click here.