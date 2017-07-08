× Where you can take debris left over from storms in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Friday’s storms sent trees into people’s yards and homes, leaving homeowners with a mess to clean up.

Cities like Wyoming and Grand Rapids, in Kent County, are extending their yard waste drop-off site hours for this weekend.

The City of Grand Rapids will have its 311 Call Center open extended hours all weekend long. In addition, Grand Rapids yard waste site on Butterworth will be open until 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday for residents to bring yard debris.

The City of Wyoming is also extending its hours for its yard waste drop-off site at 2660 Burlingame Avenue SW. It is free for residents but hours will return to the normal 8-5 p.m. starting Monday, July 10.