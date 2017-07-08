× WMMW: Two sex offenders wanted for parole violations

WEST MICHIGAN — Investigators say two men are wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for parole violations. Both are being featured in this week’s West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Michael A. Brown, 36, of Holland, is a convicted sex offender and violated his parole since June 8, 2017. Federal investigators say his last known address was located in Holland off US 31 at the Wooden Shoe Hotel, room 220. Brown is a black male, 6’1″ and weighs around 220 lbs. He also has a history of retail fraud and sexual assault. Authorities believe he may be in the Chicago area.

Tyler Michael Murphy, 30, of Muskegon, is also wanted for a parole violation since March 7, 2017. Murphy is also considered a non-compliant sex offender. Federal investigators say he has a past of unarmed robbery, manufacturing marijuana, as well as distributing it and taking unlawful photographs of an unclothed person. His last known address was at 845 E. Forest in Muskegon. Murphy weighs around 205 lbs, has blonde hair, blue eyes and stands around 6 feet tall. He has multiple tattoos on both arms, as well as on his right shoulder. Investigators say he could be in the Muskegon area, Holland or Grand Rapids.