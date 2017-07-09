× 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman’s gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where two gunmen opened fire, wounding eight people, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child at a party Saturday night.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said at a news conference Sunday that none of the eight people wounded appeared to have life-threatening injuries, including the children, who are ages 8, 6 and 2.

The 22-year-old has been identified as Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.

Denney said the two gunmen who fled on foot haven’t been identified or arrested. He wouldn’t discuss details of the investigation into the shootings.

The pregnant woman has told WXIX-TV that she lost her child, a boy, after being shot in the leg.

The gunmen opened fire with handguns in the living room of the house where friends and family had gathered for a party where the pregnant woman announced the gender of her unborn child, Denney said.

There were no indications of a forced entry by the gunmen, who entered the house through the front door, Denney said. He said it’s unclear why the victims were shot.

“We don’t know if they were targeted, or this was intended for someone else,” Denney said.

Colerain Township called in the Cincinnati Police Department to process the crime scene, which included a search of the home after police obtained a warrant.