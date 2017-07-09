2 crashes, one after the other, in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 4:37 PM, July 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:38PM, July 9, 2017

Photo Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two accidents, one of them involving a rollover, occurred in rapid succession at the same intersection in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

The first happened at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Michigan Street NW and Ottawa Avenue NW. Two vehicles were involved and one of them ended up on its side in the street.

While the Grand Rapids Police Department was tending to that crash, a second accident occurred involving two vehicles whose drivers were looking at the first crash.

Police said nobody was hurt in either of the accidents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s