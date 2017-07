Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sunday you can some amazing reptiles and even purchase one of your own at the Grand Rapids Reptile Show.

This is also a monthly show with food and several new animal vendors attending.

The event is being held at the American Legion Hall 2327 Wilson Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49534 on Sunday, July 9th from 10am - 3pm.

Admission is $6.