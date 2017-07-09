Find hidden treasures at the Vintage Street Market in downtown GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It’s the only market of its kind in the city, and today the Vintage Street Market is open to the public free of charge.

Located feet away from another GR hotspot – the Downtown Market – Vintage Street Market lets you browse from over 50 vendors and countless different vintage items and antiques.

This won’t be your only chance to check it out, either. The Vintage Street Market takes place the first Sunday of every month through the summer (August 14, September 11). Each day, the Market runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, click here or visit the event’s Facebook page.